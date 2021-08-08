Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

