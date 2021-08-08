Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.66. 8,641,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,461,024. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

