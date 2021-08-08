ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 979,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

