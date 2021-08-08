ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 352,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

