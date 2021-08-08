Zacks: Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO remained flat at $$20.39 during trading on Friday. 419,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

