Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. Koppers has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
