Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. Koppers has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

