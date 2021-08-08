SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 318,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

