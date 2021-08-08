Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.810 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

