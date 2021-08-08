Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Universal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 90,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,492. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

