Aries Wealth Management Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $67.58. 2,861,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

