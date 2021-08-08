Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.58. 353,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

