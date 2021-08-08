Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $494,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 392,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $51.87.

