Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 311,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,909,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

NYSE RMD traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.69. The company had a trading volume of 718,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,509. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $277.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.89. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

