11,318 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,831. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $126.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.