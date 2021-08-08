Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

