TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.96. 2,414,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.47 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.