$188.55 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $188.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $803.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.25 million, with estimates ranging from $851.40 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
