$188.55 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $188.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $803.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.25 million, with estimates ranging from $851.40 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

