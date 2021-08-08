XMax Market Cap Reaches $4.54 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $699,595.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XMax

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,852,069,342 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

