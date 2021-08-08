HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $335.38 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $335.38 million and approximately $41,309.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

