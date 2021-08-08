$245.73 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $245.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.40 million and the highest is $251.90 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

LIVN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $84.32. 729,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

