Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

IWO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.03. 270,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,101. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

