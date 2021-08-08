Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $487.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,100. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

