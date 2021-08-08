Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $204,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

