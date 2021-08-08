Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $210,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.89. 1,729,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

