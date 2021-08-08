Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 619,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

