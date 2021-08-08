FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Earnings Results

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

FEYE traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,073. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

