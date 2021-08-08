VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Raised by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.1% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 536,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98.

