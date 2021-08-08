Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 10,409,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

