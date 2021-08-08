Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,955 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after buying an additional 1,654,320 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.02. 1,164,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,979. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

