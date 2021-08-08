Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 503,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

