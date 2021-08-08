Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

VLDR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $8,009,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

