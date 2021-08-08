Unicly Hashmasks Collection 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78,866.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $78,866.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00146062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.12 or 1.00418442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00791407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UMASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.