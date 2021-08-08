Bay Rivers Group Purchases 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $631.38. 1,127,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47. The stock has a market cap of $300.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

