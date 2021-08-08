CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,275.03 and $96.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006178 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000173 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.