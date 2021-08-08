Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.41. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 4,995,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

