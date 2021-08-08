bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

