Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 848,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,217. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.07. The company has a market cap of C$54.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.