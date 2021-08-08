Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.
NYSE BERY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 1,241,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
