Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 1,241,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.