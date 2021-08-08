BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,294 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. 331,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.