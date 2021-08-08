DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%.

DBRG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 3,954,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,535. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.