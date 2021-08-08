U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.77. 99,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

