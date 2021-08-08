Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.75. The company has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

