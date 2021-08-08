Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.