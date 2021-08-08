Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,155,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,354. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82.

