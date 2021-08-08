Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 392,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.