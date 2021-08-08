Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $619,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.68. The stock had a trading volume of 796,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,224. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

