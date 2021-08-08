Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.69. 196,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.