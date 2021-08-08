$0.26 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 113.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,432. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

