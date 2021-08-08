Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,507.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $48.19 or 0.00109058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and $43,507.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,290.26 or 1.00227553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $349.23 or 0.00790298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 529,316 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

