Strong Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.77 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Strong has a total market cap of $30.11 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $217.74 or 0.00492742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,290.26 or 1.00227553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.23 or 0.00790298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.